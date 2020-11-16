Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
November 16 2020 5:16pm
02:12

Misconduct allegations mount against Bedford dentist

More parents and former patients are coming forward with allegations of dental misconduct against a prominent dentist in Bedford, N.S. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home