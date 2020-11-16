Menu

Economy
November 16 2020 4:51pm
02:01

Havelock, Norwood and Cobourg long-term care projects receive provincial funding boost

It’s a major funding boost from the province fore three local long-term care projects in Norwood, Havelock and Cobourg.
Mark Giunta has more.

