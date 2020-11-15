Canada November 15 2020 4:55pm 01:52 Strong winds, heavy rain cause damage, power outages in Greater Toronto Area Strong winds and heavy rain swept through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday afternoon, toppling trees and leaving some areas without power and others with damage. Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464353/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464353/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?