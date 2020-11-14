The Government of Saskatchewan announced 308 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A new single day record.

Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
November 14 2020 8:06pm
The Government of Saskatchewan announced 308 of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It’s the new single day record.

