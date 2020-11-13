The Morning Show November 13 2020 10:27am 06:38 Why one B.C. man packed up his family of 4 and headed to the Himalayas Author Bruce Kirkby joins The Morning Show to talk about his new travel book ‘Blue Sky Kingdom’ that traces his family’s Himalayan adventures before the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460626/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460626/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?