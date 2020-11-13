Menu

Agriculture
November 13 2020 4:29am
04:18

98th Royal Agriculture Winter Fair goes virtual for 2020

Royal Agriculture Winter Fair CEO Charlie Johnstone talks to Liem Vu about the educational and interactive fair going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

