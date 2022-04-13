Menu

Canada

Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns in 2022 for its 100th anniversary

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: '98th Royal Agriculture Winter Fair goes virtual for 2020' 98th Royal Agriculture Winter Fair goes virtual for 2020
WATCH ABOVE: 98th Royal Agriculture Winter Fair goes virtual for 2020 – Nov 13, 2020

Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has announced the event is returning this fall 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is also celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

“The Royal will showcase the very best in Canadian agriculture, local food and equine excellence — just as it has done since the first Fair opened its doors in 1922,” the fair said in a news release on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

The event will run for 10 days from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Exhibition Place.

Read more: Toronto announces major public events, festivals to proceed for spring and summer 2022

Organizers said the fair will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration ahead of the opening day with a gala dinner and showcase on Nov. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Other events during the fair this year will include an RCMP musical ride, a royal horse show, agricultural competitions, food competitions, royal tartan, 100th anniversary display and a 100th anniversary timeline.

