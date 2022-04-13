Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns in 2022 for its 100th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has announced the event is returning this fall 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is also celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

“The Royal will showcase the very best in Canadian agriculture, local food and equine excellence — just as it has done since the first Fair opened its doors in 1922,” the fair said in a news release on Wednesday.

The event will run for 10 days from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Exhibition Place.

Organizers said the fair will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration ahead of the opening day with a gala dinner and showcase on Nov. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Other events during the fair this year will include an RCMP musical ride, a royal horse show, agricultural competitions, food competitions, royal tartan, 100th anniversary display and a 100th anniversary timeline.