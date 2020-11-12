Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 12 2020 8:50am
04:11

Real Estate YXE: Markets exceeding expectations

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion tells Global News Morning Saskatoon and Saskatchewan’s real estate markets are exceeding expectations, even during a pandemic.

