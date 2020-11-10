Global News at 10 Regina November 10 2020 8:11pm 02:02 100-year-old Saskatoon WWII veteran reflects on fighting alongside “Saskatchewan boys” Saskatoon’s Nick Kazuska, 100, still remembers his time serving among “Saskatchewan boys” during WWII. For him, he says every day is Remembrance Day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455635/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455635/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?