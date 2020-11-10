Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Fire
November 10 2020 10:45am
01:00

Home under construction in southwest Edmonton goes up in flames

A home under construction in the area of Crawford Drive and Crawford Link S.W. in Edmonton was destroyed by fire. This video was sent to Global News by viewer Kaylin Wor.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home