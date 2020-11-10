Fire November 10 2020 10:45am 01:00 Home under construction in southwest Edmonton goes up in flames A home under construction in the area of Crawford Drive and Crawford Link S.W. in Edmonton was destroyed by fire. This video was sent to Global News by viewer Kaylin Wor. Home under construction in Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood destroyed by fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7453731/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7453731/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?