Global News at Noon BC
November 9 2020 1:55pm
05:40

Author Eve Lazarus chronicles Vancouver’s hidden history in new book

“Vancouver Exposed” author Eve Lazarus looks at some of the least known and most surprising stories in the city’s history.

