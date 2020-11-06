Menu

Canada
November 6 2020 7:13pm
01:22

COVID-19: Lockdown would be a ‘massive impact’ on Albertans’ financial stability, according to Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney answers questions on why Alberta is not going into a lockdown as record COVID-19 cases are being recorded.

