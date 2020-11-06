Menu

The Morning Show
November 6 2020 10:43am
05:19

Country star Kalsey Kulyk performs her latest hit ‘Who I Was’

Edmonton country artist Kalsey Kulyk talks about living in a van during the panemic and performs her song ‘Who I Was’ for this edition of Couch-ella.

