Entertainment November 6 2020 8:29am 02:07 Global Give Back: Tiny Reindeer In this edition of the Global Give Back, we meet a Winnipeg man who’s tiny art sculptures are bringing big smiles to the community. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446408/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446408/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?