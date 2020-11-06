Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 6 2020 8:07am
04:44

Ward 3 candidate on police funding, Lighthouse

Global News Morning is talking to candidates in Ward 3, the only one without an incumbent in the municipal election. Candidate Colin Prang talks on issues including police funding and the Lighthouse.

