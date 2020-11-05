Politics November 5 2020 7:16pm 01:14 More COVID-19 enforcement in Manitoba While many Manitobans look for tougher restrictions, Premier Brian Pallister says there will be no curfew in Winnipeg after all. But more money is coming to enforce public health orders. Erik Pindera reports. No curfew, but more money coming for fire inspectors, officers to enforce COVID-19 rules: Manitoba Premier <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7445903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7445903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?