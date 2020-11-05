Menu

Politics
November 5 2020 7:16pm
01:14

More COVID-19 enforcement in Manitoba

While many Manitobans look for tougher restrictions, Premier Brian Pallister says there will be no curfew in Winnipeg after all. But more money is coming to enforce public health orders. Erik Pindera reports.

