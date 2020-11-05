Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 5 2020 5:52pm
01:59

Toronto cop sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault

Toronto police Const. Michael Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail and 12 months of probation for the assault of Dafonte Miller. Shallima Maharaj reports.

