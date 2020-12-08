Officer convicted in beating of Dafonte Miller to appear before Toronto police tribunal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer sentenced to jail in the assault of a young Black man will make his first appearance at the police tribunal today.

Const. Michael Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail last month for beating Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016.

He now faces a disciplinary hearing before the Toronto Police Service Tribunal.

Read more: Toronto police officer who assaulted Dafonte Miller sentenced to 9 months in jail

Theriault has been suspended without pay since the sentence was issued on Nov. 5, after being suspended with pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Theriault and his brother beat Miller with a metal pipe, rupturing his eye among other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said Theriault’s crime further degraded the Black community’s trust in the police.