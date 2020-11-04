Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 4 2020 9:59pm
02:14

Fears of election violence in the U.S.

The extremely close election results and the ongoing cultural turmoil in the U.S. are raising fears of violence when a victor is declared.
Sarah MacDonald reports

