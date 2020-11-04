Global News at 10 Saskatoon November 4 2020 8:18pm 02:31 National Lacrosse League hopeful long runway will lead to successful restart The National Lacrosse League has set an April start date for its 35th season in hopes that it will provide enough time to successfully restart on schedule. National Lacrosse League hopeful long runway will lead to successful restart <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443538/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443538/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?