Health November 4 2020 2:52pm 00:58 Alberta’s top veterinarian says it’s not usual to see influenza in pigs Alberta chief provincial veterinarian Dr. Keith Lehman explains how the the H1N2v animal health investigation works, adding it’s not unusual to see influenza in pigs. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7442539/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7442539/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?