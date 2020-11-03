Menu

BC1
November 3 2020 2:12pm
01:40

Surrey small businesses concerned about possible COVID-19 closures

Surrey remains a hot spot for the COVID-19 virus and there is growing concern about more businesses shutting down. Andrea Macpherson reports from Surrey.

