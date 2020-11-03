The Morning Show November 3 2020 10:14am 06:48 The top movies, music and TV shows for November Pop culture expert Vicky Sparks checks in with The Morning Show with all the latest TV shows, movie premieres and album drops <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7439064/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7439064/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?