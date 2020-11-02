Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 2 2020 9:46pm
01:33

Landslide in Williams Lake, B.C. forces evacuations

A weekend landslide in an industrial area northwest of downtown Williams Lake has forced the evacuation of three properties and the entire River Valley Trail. Aaron McArthur reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home