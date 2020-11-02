Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 2 2020 9:09am
01:10

Law students protest Bill 21

McGill Law students protest Bill 21 as arguments begin before the Quebec Superior Court. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the details.

