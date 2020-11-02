Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
November 2 2020 9:07am
01:57

Getting used to a new SJHL game day experience

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League returns with its first regular-season games in almost eight months. The return means a lot to the communities, and to the mental health of the young men.

