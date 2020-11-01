Getting used to a new SJHL game day experience

Whatever your Saskatchewan Junion League Hockey (SJHL) game day experience was before, it’s different now.

But then again, everything is different now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arenas are quiet, because there are only 150 fans in the stands and everyone is wearing masks. In fact, in some areas, they are asking fans to stay in their seats between periods unless you need to use the washroom.

But at least the smaller communities that are home to SJHL teams have something to attend in the upcoming cold winter months.

“It’s awesome,” Melfort Mustangs forward Adam Nobes said. “We obviously get the whole town behind us and the spirit of the town is fantastic. And we just get a lot of support from everybody.”

“It’s been good around town, unfortunately, they can’t be in the community as much as we would like given COVID, but everyone is excited to see them around, and be at the rink, and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Trevor Blevins, Melfort Mustangs head coach and GM.

The league is crossing its fingers they will be allowed to increase the number of fans that can attend a game to a percentage of what the arena’s seating capacity is.

Teams feel that will give them a better chance to survive financially, and at the same time still provide a safe experience for the fans.

“People are excited about this year, they want to come and watch us, but with all the restrictions this year, there is a lot of disappointment and frustration,” Hawks head coach and GM Doug Johnson said. “A lot of things that we were told early on, aren’t coming to fruition so hopefully things will change.”

“The alternative is not good. If we are not playing, so, we’ll take it as it comes and we are happy to be here. And be happy if it’s 150 or whatever it is we’ll keep playing,” Blevins said.

For the players, this helps their quality of life also.

“Yeah when it was cancelled, it was pretty disappointing,” Hawks forward Jake Tremblay said. “You have a chance to make a playoff run and then it gets taken away from you, and then six months later we get the opportunity to come back, it’s just nice to be back.”

“Obviously super grateful for having the season,” Nobes said. “Hockey is just such a big part of my life that I’m not sure what I would do without it. I want to continue towards a business degree, but I want to continue with hockey; still unfinished business.”

The SJHL regular season begins on Friday, Nov. 6.