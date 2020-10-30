Menu

Canada
October 30 2020 11:12pm
02:16

Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police

Police say a body recovered on Friday evening in the area where Siem Zerezghi went missing almost one week ago. Erica Vella has details.

