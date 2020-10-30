Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 30 2020 8:47am
04:20

Psychological horror film Hall

Montreal actor turned director Francesco Giannini makes his feature film directorial debut with Psychological Horror film HALL. He speaks to Global’s Laura Casella.

