Global News at 6 Halifax October 29 2020 11:07pm 02:03 Most of Halifax’s new municipal council sworn-in All but one of the members of Halifax Regional Council were sworn-in at a socially-distant ceremony on Thursday evening. Jesse Thomas brings us that story. Record number of women sworn in at Halifax city council <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?