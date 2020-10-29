Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 29 2020 8:24pm
02:01

Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say

Saskatchewan had the highest crime severity index (CSI) of the 10 provinces last year, according to an annual report released Thursday by Statistics Canada.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home