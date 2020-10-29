Budget October 29 2020 6:46pm 01:50 Town of Taber facing budget cuts, layoffs Taber town council is facing a difficult decision about how to manage decreasing revenue for 2021. As Emily Olsen reports, staff layoffs and tax increases are both on the table. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?