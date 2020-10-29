Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 29 2020 3:30pm
01:24

Victim of 2017 Squamish homicide identified as Davis Wolfgang Hawke

Homicide investigators have identified a man who was killed in Squamish more than three years ago.

