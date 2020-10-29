Global News at Noon Edmonton October 29 2020 2:24pm 01:50 Groat Road Bridge to reopen Monday as summer construction season winds down After several years of construction, all four lanes on the newly upgraded Groat Road Bridge are set to open next week. Vinesh Pratap has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7430290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7430290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?