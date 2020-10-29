Menu

The Morning Show
October 29 2020 10:41am
04:07

Hometown hero: This B.C. woman started cleaning up her city’s downtown core herself

Hometown Hero Amber Price talks about her army of volunteers committed to cleaning the streets of downtown Chilliwack, B.C. every weekend.

