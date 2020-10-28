News October 28 2020 9:44pm 00:52 Legal ramifications of exposing someone to COVID-19 Knownigly spreading COVID-19 can get you a fine, but can it get you sued? Legal ramifications of exposing someone to COVID-19 murky, says Winnipeg lawyer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?