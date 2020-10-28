Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC South Coast
October 28 2020 5:57pm
01:55

Heavy rain triggers evacuation order for small B.C. community of Rivers Inlet

Heavy rain and flood concerns have triggered an evacuation order for the remote coastal community of Rivers Inlet. Video courtesy of Gloria Walkus-Brotchie.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home