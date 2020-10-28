Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 28 2020 10:00am
01:35

City of Regina steps up mandatory mask enforcement on buses

The City of Regina has new measures in place to drive up mask use on buses and while the transit union welcomes the idea, it doesn’t want the onus put on drivers.

