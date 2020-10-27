Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 27 2020 9:58pm
02:08

Lawyers for Huawei executive challenge arrest at YVR

Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou continue to challenge the legality of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport. Rumina Daya reports.

