Global News Morning Edmonton October 27 2020 4:13pm 05:14 Edify Magazine: November 2020 edition Edify Magazine editor Steven Sandor shares details on stories in the November edition, including this year’s Top 40 Under 40, a new local bands breakthrough album and the delicious Benny’s bakery. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7425670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7425670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?