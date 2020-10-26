Canada October 26 2020 9:18pm 00:27 Saskatchewan election 2020: NDP Leader Meili votes in advance polls ahead of election NDP Leader Ryan Meili was seen casting his ballot in the advance polls on Oct. 20 in Saskatoon, Sask., ahead of the province’s Oct. 26 election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423942/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423942/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?