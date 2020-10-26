Menu

Asian Giant hornets
October 26 2020 9:03pm
01:24

Scientists remove 98 murder hornets from Washington state nest near B.C. border

Washington state officials have eradicated a nest of so-called ‘murder hornets,’ but fear more of the invasive insects are at large.

