Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2020 9:39pm
02:12

BC Green Party poised to make history

Thrust into an election just a week after winning the BC Green Party leadership, Sonia Furstenau and her party are poised to make history with their first seat off Vancouver Island. Kristen Robinson reports.

