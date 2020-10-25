Global News Hour at 6 BC October 25 2020 9:39pm 02:12 BC Green Party poised to make history Thrust into an election just a week after winning the BC Green Party leadership, Sonia Furstenau and her party are poised to make history with their first seat off Vancouver Island. Kristen Robinson reports. BC Greens poised to make history with their first seat off Vancouver Island <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421724/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421724/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?