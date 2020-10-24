Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle
October 24 2020 7:21pm
01:36

Kelowna pop-punk band releases new EP

Kelowna’s pop-punk band Early Work isn’t letting the pandemic quiet their amps. They’ve released a diverse four-song EP, Alpha. Each song juxtaposed against the next. Community Reporter Sydney Morton reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home