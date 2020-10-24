Lifestyle October 24 2020 7:21pm 01:36 Kelowna pop-punk band releases new EP Kelowna’s pop-punk band Early Work isn’t letting the pandemic quiet their amps. They’ve released a diverse four-song EP, Alpha. Each song juxtaposed against the next. Community Reporter Sydney Morton reports. Kelowna pop-punk band releases EP amid coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420046/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420046/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?