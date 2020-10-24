Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 24 2020 7:13pm
01:47

Martensville drive-thru flu immunization clinic a success

Dr. Allison Adamus and her staff gave immunized over 1000 people over their three day run at their drive-thru flu clinic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home