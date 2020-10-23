Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 23 2020 9:09pm
01:46

VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect

Vancouver Police have released surveillance video showing the suspect in a pair of sexual assaults. They’re asking for the public to help them identify the man. Rumina Daya reports

