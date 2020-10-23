Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 23 2020 8:22pm
02:17

The BC NDP hold a commanding lead in final pre-election polls.

The last polls before election day show the BC NDP holding a commanding, double-digit lead on the BC Liberals. Richard Zussman reports

