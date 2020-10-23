Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 23 2020 8:21pm 01:57 Small businesses on weathering the COVID-19 pandemic in Edmonton With the end of small business week approaching, Vinesh Pratap looks into how are small business owners in Edmonton are doing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418421/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418421/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?