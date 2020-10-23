City of Vancouver October 23 2020 2:29am 01:52 Vancouver council votes to make masks “encouraged” but not mandatory On the day BC set another record for COVID-19 infections, the City of Vancouver passed a watered-down motion that makes masks at all civic properties encouraged but not mandatory. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7415149/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7415149/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?