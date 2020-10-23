Menu

City of Vancouver
October 23 2020 2:29am
01:52

Vancouver council votes to make masks “encouraged” but not mandatory

On the day BC set another record for COVID-19 infections, the City of Vancouver passed a watered-down motion that makes masks at all civic properties encouraged but not mandatory.

