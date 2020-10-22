A Kelowna mother is on a mission to raise awareness about a rare genetic condition so that others affected don’t have to go through the challenges that her family did
It is a very rare genetic condition, with only about 2,000 known cases in the world. One of them right here in the Okanagan–a 7-year old Kelowna boy. And today, on what has been designated as an awareness day for the condition, his mother is sharing his story. She hopes that by making the condition better known, it leads to more support for those affected. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.